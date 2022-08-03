Undefeated Luis “Flechita” Castillo (19-0-1, 12 KOs) will face Abraham “Choko” Rodríguez (28-3-0, 13 KOs), in a WBC strawweight eliminator on Friday the Arena La Paz, in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

For Castillo, it will be his first fight this year. In his last two fights, he beat Carlos Vado and José Ramírez by points, in June and December of last year.

Rodriguez has proved he`s a solid and experienced fighter. Twice he has disputed a world championship, in October 2018 he lost to Ángel Acosta seeking the WBO light flyweight title, and in February 2021 he was defeated by McWilliams Arroyo for the WBC flyweight title.

In his most recent fight, in June 2021, he defeated Alejandro “Pacman” Villaseñor by points over 8 rounds, avenging his first loss in professional boxing, in March 2018.