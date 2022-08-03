Dalton Smith media workout Unbeaten KO artist Dalton Smith during today’s fighter workout ahead of this Saturday’s fight for the British super lightweight title against Sam O’Maison in Sheffield, England. All the action will be shown live in the UK and worldwide on DAZN (with the exception of New Zealand and Samoa). The Return of the Mick Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

