The purse bid for the mandatory WBA featherweight bout between the Leo Santa Cruz and the Leigh Wood was called for next August 12 by the WBA Championships Committee. The proceeding will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Panama City headquarters of the WBA and will be made through the Zoom platform.

The split will be 75% for super champion Santa Cruz, while regular champion Wood will keep 25%. The minimum bidding amount will be US $ 150,000.

The fight was ordered as part of the world title reduction plan that the WBA has put in place, and the winner will be left as the sole champion of the category by the WBA.