The World Boxing Association (WBA) Association Championships Committee has announced that the bidding for the super lightweight eliminator fight between Ohara Davies and Sandor Martin will be on August 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time in Panama.

The bidding will take place online through the Zoom platform and will be directed by the committee’s director Carlos Chávez. The WBA sent the official communication to the parties on Tuesday.

Davies is the fourth ranked in the division, while the Martin occupies the fifth place. The vacant belt will be contested between Albert Puello and Batyr Akhmedov on August 20 and the new champion will have to face Ismael Barroso (#3) afterwards. The next official challenger will be the winner between Davies and Martin.

The bidding split will be 50% for both fighters and the minimum amount accepted to participate will be $110,000.