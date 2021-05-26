May 26, 2021
Boxing News

The new Drunken Master?

The opening bout on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul PPV will feature former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, formerly known on the gridiron as Chad Ochocinco, against MMA journeyman Brian Maxwell. Although the 43-year-old Johnson is making his pro boxing debut in “a one-time thing,” he compares his style to none other than “The Drunken Master” himself.

“I’m transitioning that flair you saw from me on the football field all into this sport,” said Johnson. “To me, my style is like Emanuel Augustus. Once I got those basic fundamentals down to a tee, I could add that trickery to my game.”

Lopez-Dogboe added to ESPN telecast
Dutchover back in action June 6

