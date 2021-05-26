Junior welterweight Michael Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs) faces Ivan Leon Benitez (14-4-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder on Sunday, June 6, at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. The bout will be streamed on Thompson Boxing’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages.

The six round co-main event will see junior middleweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs) against Donte Stubbs (6-1, 2 KOs). In the opening six-rounder, super bantamweight Jose “Tito” Sanchez (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Andrew Strode (6-0, 1 KO).