The 10-round featherweight showdown between NABF champion Adam “BluNose” Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) will now open the ESPN telecast Saturday, June 19 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Lopez-Dogboe was originally slated to be seen only on ESPN+.

The main event marks the return of undefeated WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion and pound-for-pound elite Naoya “Monster” Inoue against Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas, while WBO female junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer will make her first title defense in the co-feature versus former two-weight champion Erica Farias.