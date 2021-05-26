The 10-round featherweight showdown between NABF champion Adam “BluNose” Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) will now open the ESPN telecast Saturday, June 19 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Lopez-Dogboe was originally slated to be seen only on ESPN+.
The main event marks the return of undefeated WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion and pound-for-pound elite Naoya “Monster” Inoue against Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas, while WBO female junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer will make her first title defense in the co-feature versus former two-weight champion Erica Farias.
Yes! I have no idea why this wasn’t going to be on the main card anyways. I’d much rather see this matchup than Mayer fight anyways.
That is an excellent fight! Definitely looking forward to it.