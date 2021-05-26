May 26, 2021
Boxing News

Lopez-Dogboe added to ESPN telecast

The 10-round featherweight showdown between NABF champion Adam “BluNose” Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs) and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) will now open the ESPN telecast Saturday, June 19 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Lopez-Dogboe was originally slated to be seen only on ESPN+.

The main event marks the return of undefeated WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion and pound-for-pound elite Naoya “Monster” Inoue against Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas, while WBO female junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer will make her first title defense in the co-feature versus former two-weight champion Erica Farias.

Perfect Boxing Storm brewing on June 19
The new Drunken Master?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Yes! I have no idea why this wasn’t going to be on the main card anyways. I’d much rather see this matchup than Mayer fight anyways.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: