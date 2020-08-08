By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / President of the WBC

The world is full of enthusiasm, as there are positive advances regarding the long-awaited vaccine against COVID-19, and the world has great expectations to see the light at the end of this tunnel, in which we have been involved for all this 2020.

It has been a stage in which we have all been tested. Many tears, blank nights, moments of anxiety and uncertainty, have we all experienced. From handwashing with soap and water, antibacterial gel, face masks, to everything related to healthy distance, video conferencing and learning to help our children with homework.

Life changed, but it has also given us an opportunity to evolve; realize what is really worth it, the beauty of a sunset and the song of the birds at dawn. How easy it is to find pleasure in simple things, and how beautiful it can be to live together as a family. We must make the best of this whole experience.

Boxing is back, and with a great schedule, because there will be great activity all over the world with many promotional companies. Top Rank has had great success in the bubble at the MGM in Las Vegas, Matchroom has started shows at Eddie Hearn’s backyard, Japan, Germany, Mexico and other countries have helped shows.

Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions announced a series of boxing cards leading to year-end, which includes great activity of WBC titles and elimination bouts. Showtime events will be produced at the Mohegan Sun Hotel and Casino in Connecticut under the leadership of Mike Mazzulli.

David Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) against Colombian Roamer Angulo (28-1, 22 KOs) for The WBC super middleweight world championship, to be held on August 15.

Meanwhile, Erickson Lubin, from the United States (22-1, 16 KOs) against his compatriot Terrel Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs), in an eliminatory fight for the super welter title, to be held on September 19.

Another representative of the Stars and Stripes, Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) will face Ukraine’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs), at middleweight, and dated 26 of September.

Also that night, his twin brother Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) will go up to the ring to face the Dominican boxer Jeison Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs), in the super welter category.

And finally, French Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) against the Filipino Nonito Donaire (40-6, 30 KOs) for the bantamweight championship, on December 12.

The WBC had a great experience with the “Remote Scoring” judging system, during the card of Carlos “King” Molina. Six professional judges scored from their homes in different parts of the country; their scores were official. This remote scoring system is intended among other things, to help to keep to a minimum the number of people in the closed-door event. The experience has been highly satisfactory.

Ernesto Saldívar (Tamaulipas), José Manzur (Yucatán), Elíseo González (Quintana Roo), Juan Ocampo and Humberto Olivares (CDMX), and Abraham Ibarra (Edomex) were the judges of the bouts that took place in Michoacán, Mexico

