James, Dulorme, Morrell, Allen make weight Jamal “Shango” James 145.8 vs. Thomas Dulorme 146.2

(WBA interim welterweight title)



David Morrell Jr 164.6 vs. Lennox Allen 166.8

(WBA interim super middleweight title)



Omar Juarez 140.6 vs. Willie Shaw 140.4

Mykal Fox 145.8 vs. Lucas Santamaria 145.8

Vito Mielnicki Jr. 147.8 vs. Chris Rollins 147.4

Luis Pena 232 vs. Michael Coffie 279 Venue: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX The new adaptation to the atypical present

