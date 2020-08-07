WBC female super featherweight champion Terri Harper (10-0-1, 5 KOs) retained her belt with a ten round split draw against 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas (9-1-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night at “Fight Camp” located in promoter Eddie Hearn’s Brentwood, Essex backyard outside London. 23-year-old Harper was wobbled by 36-year-old Jonas in rounds eight and nine, but closed strong in round ten. Scores were 96-94 Harper, 96-95 Jonas, 95-95.

Commonwealth cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith (11-1, 10 KOs) scored a second round KO over previously unbeaten Nathan Thorley (14-1, 6 KOs). Billam-Smith dropped Thorley at the end of round one, then battered him to the canvas again in round two. Thorley beat the count and fought back hard, only to get laid out with a right hand. Time was 2:05.

Super welterweight Anthony Fowler (13-1, 10 KOs) punished Adam Harper (9-2, 0 KOs) until the bout was waved off at 1:34 of round seven.

Featherweight Hopey Price (3-0, 1 KO) outpointed Jonny Phillips (5-5, 2 KOs) over six. Score was 60-54.