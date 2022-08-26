By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan has given his support to former Australian heavyweight contender and promoter Mick Gatto, who has raised over AUD$4 million for charities in Australia

“Mick has raised millions of dollars for worthy charities in Australia and should be applauded for the work he has done,” Sheridan told Fightnews.com®. “I have seen first hand on my many trips to Australia where he has helped raise money for bushfires and muscular dystrophy.”

Gatto has launched his own charity called Equal Access For Autism, inspired by his 14-year-old grandson Dominic, who has autism.

“People have got the wrong impression about me,” Gatto told A Current Affair. “I’m probably the easiest going bloke in the world and people, when they meet me, they say, ‘I can’t believe that you’re the person you are’,”

The charity hopes to raise millions of dollars to buy land and build special equipment for children with autism to enjoy.

“Well, I think it would have, the equipment would be designed so that it would address the issues that kids on the spectrum have,” wife Cheryle Gatto said. “(Like) sensory issues and the social interaction – which a lot of kids on the spectrum struggle with – so they could be free in a purpose-built playground to play the way they want to play.”

Gatto said he’s raised more than $4 million for different charities before, including a partnership with late comedian Jerry Lewis for people with muscular dystrophy.

The donation tally to Equal Access For Autism has reached $150,000, with Gatto personally donating $100,000 to the fund.

To raise money, wine is being sold with Gatto and his grandson on the label and special events will be held in the coming year. “This is something that’s close to my heart and I’ll do whatever it takes to make it succeed,” he said. “The charity will be our life’s work from now on.”