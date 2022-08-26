By Rick Scharmberg

Promoter Diane Fischer’s Dee Lee Promotions, in association with Family Legacy Finest, presents the first-ever fight card at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, September 17th.

The first fight card in Delaware since the pandemic hit will have an international flavor, featuring fighters from Portugal, Canada, Hungary, as well as the USA. Pedro “The Black Panther” Gomes (10-3, 2 KOs), of Porto, Portugal will face Germany’s Dante “The Red Cornet” Cox (8-2, 5 KOs) in a lightweight bout. Sharing main event status will be former world title challenger Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (9-3, 1 KO), of Portugal by way of Canada, facing Haitian-born Jaica Pavilus (3-6-1) in a super lightweight bout.

Portugal’s Milton “The Prince” Jeremias (4-0, 2 KOs) makes his return to the USA when he faces Ohio’s Shawn Rall (2-6, 2 KOs) in a welterweight bout.

Hungary’s unbeaten, top-ranked heavyweight, Istvan “Hungarian Hammer” Bernath (10-0, 10 KOs) will see action, as will locals Jalique Holden (1-0), Weusi Johnson (3-22), Frankie Lynn (1-0), and the debuting Adonis Wilkins and Tony Young. All will appear in separate bouts against opponents to be named.

General Admission tickets are priced at $30 and can be purchased online via the Eventbrite website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/357010486977 . Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Sponsorships and ringside tables can be purchased by contacting Joe Richmond on 302.509.5059.

Doors open at 6pm.