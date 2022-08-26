Super middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao (21-1-1, 9 KOs) looks to continue his winning ways on September 17 when he battles Abel Adriel (26-24-3, 5 KOs) at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds. Falcao won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. In the last 12 months, he claimed the WBC Latino, WBA Fedecaribe, WBC Feconsur and NABA titles. In Falcao’s most recent bout, he defeated Damian Bonelli by unanimous decision.

“We went through a couple of opponents already so we appreciate Adriel’s willingness to fight,” said Falcao’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Yama trains for every fight like it’s the biggest of his career so I expect a strong showing on the 17th because we’re still targeting the elite super middleweights.”

The card is promoted by Alessi Promotions. Tickets are available by calling 813-927-0501.