Ramos-Salcedo II Weights from Mexico City Ernesto Salcedo 121.6 vs. Hytan Ramos 121

(WBC Fecarbox super bantamweight title) Ricardo “Capi” Tellez 136 vs. Eduardo Cortes 136

Larry Serrano 124 vs. Jahaziel Vargas 123.6

Bryan Sanchez 121 vs. Abraham Calixtro 122

David Hernandez 141.2 vs. Kennedy Serrano 143.6

Hector Calderon 124.2 vs. Fernando Gutierrez 126 Venue: Foro ZINA, Zinacantepec, Mexico

Promoter: All Star Boxing/Producciones Deportivas

Boxing Returns to Delaware Sept 17th Marku defeats Ramirez

