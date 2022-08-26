Unbeaten welterweight Florian “The Albanian King” Marku (12-0-1, 7 KOs) came off the canvas to win a somewhat tainted ten round unanimous decision over Miguel “Maquina” Parra Ramirez (21-3-1, 14 KOs) on Thursday night at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania. Marku was credited with a dubious knockdown in round four, and further aided by a questionable point deduction against Ramirez in round seven as the fighters jostled in a clinch. Ramirez dropped Marku hard with a left hook in round eight and was pouring it on when the ref waved off the round 10 seconds early! In the end, Marku was declared the unanimous decision victor and claimed the WBC silver title.
