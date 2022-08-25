August 25, 2022
Boxing News

Pedraza-Commey Final Press Conference

Jose Pedraza Vs Richard Commey Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Former world champions Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) and Richard “RC” Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s super lightweight clash on ESPN from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Richard Commey: “It’s very important because I lost my last fight in December. It’s an opportunity to get back to winning ways, and this is my first fight at 140. I just want to announce myself.”

Jose Pedraza: “Same as Richard, I’m coming off a loss. I’m looking for a big win and to stay among the top names in the division. I believe I need to be more active, to be more offensive in this fight. A big win on Saturday against a great fighter like Richard Commey will put me a step closer to a world title opportunity. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Marku defeats Ramirez
Don King Statement

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • – I am actually looking forward to this fight.
    – Good match-up.
    – Free on ESPN.
    – Thank you, Boxing Gods…..

    Reply
    • >