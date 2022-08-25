Former world champions Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) and Richard “RC” Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s super lightweight clash on ESPN from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Richard Commey: “It’s very important because I lost my last fight in December. It’s an opportunity to get back to winning ways, and this is my first fight at 140. I just want to announce myself.”

Jose Pedraza: “Same as Richard, I’m coming off a loss. I’m looking for a big win and to stay among the top names in the division. I believe I need to be more active, to be more offensive in this fight. A big win on Saturday against a great fighter like Richard Commey will put me a step closer to a world title opportunity. That’s what we’re looking for.”