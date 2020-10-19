The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that boxing judge Terry O’Connor must appear before the stewards to address allegations that he used a smartphone while scoring the Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez fight at the East of England Showground Arena last Saturday. After the bout, an image was circulated on social media showing O’Connor distracted by something in his hand that resembled a phone in the middle of round eight. Adding fuel to the fire, O’Connor turned in an appalling 117-111 card in favor of house fighter Ritson in a fight where Vazquez appeared to be a runaway winner.