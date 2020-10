All Access: Davis vs. Santa Cruz Episode one of the Emmy Award-winning series takes viewers into the lives and training camps of two world champions as Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will collide on Saturday, October 31 on SHOWTIME PPV. – Terry O'Connor Update

