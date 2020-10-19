Boxeo Telemundo closes out their final installment of the Fall series showcasing Belmar Preciado (20-3-1, 13 KO) from Barranquilla, Colombia, against Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernandez (30-9-1, 28 KO) from Mexico City on Friday in a ten-round WBA interim Fedecentro super bantamweight title fight at The Residency at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans.

Belmar Preciado: “As always grateful to God for this new opportunity, I worked very hard all this time, and it is time to show the result of the work, this time I am in my weight much more concentrated and motivated, the confidence that the public has given me has made me very happy.

Fofo Hernandez: “I’m in fantastic shape and looking to shine in this fight; I’m grateful for this opportunity and very excited to fight in America.”