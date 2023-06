Photo: Sumio Yamada

After ten rounds of action between WBO jr welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez, judges Steve Gray and Joseph Pasquale had it even at 95-95. Judge Benoit Roussel had Lopez ahead 97-93 on the third card.

Lopez closed strongly and swept the last two rounds on all three cards to win 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111. However, had Taylor managed to win either round eleven or twelve, he would have retained the title with a draw.