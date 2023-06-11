Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

In less than 24 hours, the combined staffs of the Turning Stone resort and casino and the International Boxing Hall of Fame, converted the events center which held the ShoBox card on Friday night into a 1,000 seat banquet hall.

Along with a capacity crowd of a thousand boxing fans, the dias held the class of 2023 inductees along with those past and future.

As the guests dined on filet mignon, the live auction fundraiser was held raising well over $10,000 for the hall.

The 2023 inductees who were present took to the microphone and delivered their thoughts on being inducted and amazement at the support from fans far and wide who all gather every year in the small town of Canastota, New York.

Among the present inductees who spoke were Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs, Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman, legendary CBS boxing analyst Tim Ryan, champion trainer and TV analyst Joe Goossen, HBO boxing executive Seth Abraham, two division champion and current expert analyst for ESPN Timothy Bradley, Jr., former super middleweight champion Carl Froch, former two division champion Rafael Marquez and two time Super bantamweight champion Alicia Ashley who won her second WBC belt at the incredible age of 48!

Former inductees Michael Carbajal and Riddick Bowe were joined by fellow 1988 US Olympic boxing teammate Ray Mercer to commemorate the 35th anniversary of that highly successful team. Former inductee Lucia Rijker was happy to be on hand after not being able to travel to her induction at last year’s trilogy event.

Michael Nunn also took to the microphone as he thanked and honored his former trainer Joe Goossen for starting him on his path two titles at 35-0.

Jimmy Lennon, Jr. had some fun with the crowd as he put on his ring announcers hat and announced a dream matchup between 2023 inductee Timothy Bradley, Jr. and 2007 inductee, the legendary Roberto Duran. Both were called to center stage to do a face off, but their baleful stares lasted about 2 seconds as both broke out laughing. Moments before they stared down, Bradley had walked over to where Duran was sitting in delivered a “We’re not worthy,” bow of respect.

Duran was fittingly, the final speaker of the night. As always, he thanked the Boxing Hall of Fame for honoring the legends of the sport and he gave special thanks to the United States for doing so much for him.

With that, the crowd descended upon the dias, seeking autographs and photos from the obliging inductees and boxers. Sunday afternoon will see the parade of champions followed by the inductees inside the Showroom at the Turning Stone casino.

