By Miguel Maravilla

Coming off his thrilling win, Jaime Munguia (42-0, 32 KOs) talked about his hard-fought battle against Ukraine’s Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. In what was a candidate for Fight of the Year, Munguia pulled off the unanimous decision in what was a highly competitive fight. Here is what he had to say…

