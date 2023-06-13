25-year-old WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez claims he’s retiring from the ring after dethroning Josh Taylor on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. After the fight he said he might retire. On Monday, Lopez officially announced his retirement from boxing to Max Kellerman on ESPN.

“The Takeover” has also been making the media rounds proclaiming he wants nine figures to keep fighting. Let’s see if this retirement sticks.

Update: Lopez also posted the following on his Instagram page:

What a relief! Retired at the top. Thank you boxing for the amazing life you’ve provided for myself and my entire loved ones!