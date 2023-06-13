25-year-old WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez claims he’s retiring from the ring after dethroning Josh Taylor on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. After the fight he said he might retire. On Monday, Lopez officially announced his retirement from boxing to Max Kellerman on ESPN.
“The Takeover” has also been making the media rounds proclaiming he wants nine figures to keep fighting. Let’s see if this retirement sticks.
Update: Lopez also posted the following on his Instagram page:
What a relief! Retired at the top. Thank you boxing for the amazing life you’ve provided for myself and my entire loved ones!
He is probably just saying that to cast doubt on his future earnings heading into divorce court /child support
That is right. If he married this fly attendant without a pre-nub she is gonna take him to the cleaners. If he still active the judge is gonna take into account his future earnings on the settlement. Now we all understand why Teofimo’s family was so against his marriage.
9 figures???? That sure as hell better include the figures to the right of the decimal. Otherwise, this is pure delusion.
If he really does retire, would anyone really care?
When it comes to a guy talking out of his a$$, Teo has even Tyson Fury beat on this one. Wow.
I dont think he is retiring. He is going to have a child custody court date pretty soon, and it looks that it wont be amicable, lawyers making chen chen. Plus , he spends like no tomorrow…
Lovers & Haters we most likely will see more of the Take Over
Must have health issues or happy w/ his $ in the bank. Can’t see why he wouldn’t want to avenge loss to Kambosos, if Kambosos wins his next fight. If Kambosos could beat him at 140, you’d know the 1st fight wasn’t a fluke.
When a person analyzes a fighter’s payout, there are so many factors to consider: taxes, fees, training expenditures, payouts to his/her training team, and lastly, the take home pay. In the end, some fighters do not get rich even with big winnings. If Lopez is going thru a divorce with custodial issues, maybe considering the payouts on child support, alimony, etc. are factoring into his decisions with all the hard work as a fighter versus making lower amounts of take-home pay after all the debts are owed. I am just guessing. Either way, we will see if he comes back for fighting to make some income in the future.
it wasn’t that great of a win.
Teofimo has become obsessed with money. Now he is gonna lose a lot of it to his baby mama. Once everything is settled he will try recoup all of it. Just remember how he went with the rappers that flashed a lot of money on his face to latter find out that they really couldn’t come with the money and he had to go back Bob Arum.That was probably why he lost to Cambosos. He was only focus on the millions and not being prepared to win the fight. Everyone just wants to be a millionaire in boxing now days.
If he retires good for him but he’s too young and will make a fight if the money is right.
Fake news…
Never a fan of him nor his skills. I think he his just talking. His last fight was on ESPN which probably was not 9 figures. How do you now expect that you can demand 9 figures.
Seems totally legit.
C’mon teofimo don’t retire we hispanics are who put the action in boxing
Another Tyson Fury
Lol he barely won
If you go by the judges. In reality you have to give it to him by 4 rounds.
his nuts to retire he could make good money for those belts?
I can see Teos frustration. Haney made roughly 5 million against Loma and a huge money against Kambosos. Haney isn’t a draw and is making boatloads of money. But Teos attitude is screwing his career over
His full of ishhht! He proved nothing by fighting the weakest champ in the division! He’ll be fighting for pennies onced ex-wife drains his account, he’ll be begging for a fight just like bronner to get a paycheck! Lets see how smart or how stuped his decision to retire it is! He knows he can’t go against the top dogs of the division waiting to dismantle him and take his belts!
Only name that he’s fought is lomachenko. How exactly does he justify millions?
He’s taking over the couch. This will only be a disservice to him if he un-retires as it almost certainly means time out of the ring and therefore ring rust upon return. Either way, what it really seems to signal is his mental instability.
Retire, settle this court business, take about 6 months off, sign the papers, get back in the ring. Baddabing. I wish Lopez all the best in his upcoming legal issues and emotional health as this can be draining both physically and psychologically.
By the time this settles, Haney’s body will no longer be able to make 135, making a very lucrative fight with Lopez a good possibility in a new free world.
Just when you thought Teo couldn’t seem like more of an idiot…he finds a way.