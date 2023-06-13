Super bantamweight Franklin Gonzalez (25-2, 25 KOs) takes on Saul Sanchez (18-2, 11 KOs) in the ten round main event on Wednesday’s ProBox TV stream. Gonzalez, whose first twenty-five bouts were ALL knockout wins, is looking to rebound from two straight split decisions losses. Sanchez, who has a number of highlight reel knockouts himself, is also coming off a split decision loss. Should be a good fight.

Also in action is 6’3 lightweight Oscar Alvarez Jr. (9-0, 7 KOs) against Jonhatan Cardoso (15-1, 14 KOs), and Olympian super featherweight Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (6-0, 3 KOs) against Mandeep Jangra (4-0, 3 KOs). Erdenebat recently made headlines for claiming he softened up Kingry for Tank with a body shot to the same spot during sparring.

The event takes place at White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.