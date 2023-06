Ra’eese Aleem Exclusive Interview By Jeff Zimmerman Undefeated rising star Ra’eese Aleem fights in a title eliminator June 17 in the co -main event against the also undefeated Sam Goodman in Australia. This will be on the Tszyu-Ocampo card. Aleem hopes to fight the winner of Fulton-Inoue scheduled July 25 or Tapales for the IBF crown. _ IBHOF 2023 Induction speeches Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.