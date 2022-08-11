Formerly undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) went through the paces for more than 30 minutes to kick off fight week Wednesday with a media workout at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas. He hit the mitts with his father/trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr., and even conducted an impromptu pushup session in the middle of the ring. Lopez launches The Takeover 2.0 in the junior welterweight division on Saturday night against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. ESPN will televise.

Like this: Like Loading...