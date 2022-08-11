By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Communications

A Dominican vs. Puerto Rican rivalry is in play as Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (16-1-1, 8 KO’s) from Brooklyn, New York way of Santo Domingo will be battle tested as he collides against Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez from Juncos, Puerto Rico for the NBA intercontinental lightweight title on Saturday night at Plaza Live Orlando in Orlando, Florida on a card presented by Undisputed Promotions. Ferrer and Velez faced off for the first time in Wednesday’s press conference.