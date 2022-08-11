Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor has blasted the suggestion of archrival Amanda Serrano’s promoter Jake Paul that a rematch of their Madison Square Garden showdown should be at 126lbs or a 130lbs catchweight. Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs), who edged Serrano back in April to retain her lightweight crown stands firm that a rematch will only happen at lightweight.

“What is that about?” said Taylor. “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that to be quite honest. I think they’re just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure Jake knows I’m not going to get down to 126, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a situation in boxing where the champion wins but has the rematch in a lower weight division. It is real nonsense! I don’t know if he’s playing games or it is naivety but the rematch is going to be at 135lbs.

“I don’t think Amanda’s recent fight falling through will delay or affect the rematch. I was hoping for the rematch to happen straight after the last fight but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen until next year now.

“I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible but I’m not sure who I’m going to be fighting next right now but I’m planning on returning to the ring this year in November / December. The team have been talking to the likes of Cris Cyborg. I only had two or three days off after the Serrano fight so I’m just itching to get back in the ring!”