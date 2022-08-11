By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

The combined records of the main event and co-main event combatants was 58-1-2. The main event and co-main event had two fighters with devastating punching power. Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs) demanded from his promoter Dmitry Salita bigger fights in his post fight speech. His 5th Round 1:24 TKO over Angel Martinez Hernandez (14-2-2) looked easy. Hernandez came out swinging in Round 1. He was wild and off-balance. Eventually, Ergashev was able to connect his left easily from the southpaw position. In Round 4, the devastation had Hernandez on the canvas. In Round 5, Ergashev scored another knockdown. Then he jumped on Hernandez, again, until Referee Frank Garza stopped the fight. Hernandez got bloodied in the last assault from Ergashev. The Super Lightweight bout showed Ergashev is ready for championship boxing.

The USBA Light Heavyweight Championship was on the line in the co-main event of the night. Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs) and Eric Murguia (14-1, 12 KOs) put their undefeated records to the test. From the start of the fight, Izmailov’s defense was impressive to watch. Both boxers looked good in the first rounds of the 10-round fight. Izmailov was getting the better of the exchanges. Izmailov’s speed was the difference maker at first, but then his power started to break Murguia down. Ali, often, stood between rounds, while Murguia used the stool, as he needed work done on him by his corner. At the end of the fight, you could not tell Izmailov had been in a boxing match, but Murguia had it all over his face. The judges awarded the UD victory to Izmailov (100-90, 98-92, 99-91).

Super Bantamweight Prince Dzanie improved to (23-0, 19 KOs) by scoring a 31-second Round 2 victory over Juan Gabriel Medina (14-12, 12 KOs).

Middleweight Joseph Hicks Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) had to come up in weight to meet his opponent, Jonathan Batista (19-17, 12 KOs) at LIght Heavyweight. Batista missed weight the day before and looked like he did not want to be in the ring. A jab from Hicks to Batista’s stomach produced the first knockdown. After that, it was tough not to see how hurt Batista was. After being knocked down a second time, he looked ridiculous flopping down on the canvas. Finally, Referee Ansel Stewart waived off the fight at the 2:30 second mark of the 1st Round.

Super Lightweight Joshua Pagan (3-0, 2 KOs) easily beat Maycon Oller Da Silva (1-6, 1 KO) by UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Middleweight Da’Velle Smith (4-0, 3 KOs) beat Davontae McDonald (2-2, 1 KO) by UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Lightweight Darius Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) won at the 1:49 mark of the 2nd Round over David Murray (10-4-1, 6 KOs) by knockout.

The event had promoter Dmitry Salita earning an award from the WBC by Frank Garza. The award will be celebrated at the next WBC convention. Garden Theater was the venue with Salita Promotions the promoter on record. The night’s fights were matched by Steve Clemente and Lina Kurylyuk.