Popular KO artist Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) will take on Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout on August 20 live on Showtime from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The newly added bout will serve as the opener to a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner against former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa.
Additionally, Showtime Sports will offer live streaming coverage of unbeaten heavyweight Lenier Peró (7-0, 4 KOs) battling Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout and undefeated middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) taking on Gilbert Venegas Jr. (11-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round duel via their YouTube channel and Facebook page prior to the start of the televised quadrupleheader.
The off-TV undercard includes former world champions returning to action as Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) faces Carlos Portillo (22-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight, while three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (19-3, 5 KOs) takes on Francisco Portillo (17-11-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight affair. In addition, super lightweight contender Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) competes in an eight-round fight against Fernando Saucedo (63-9-3, 10 KOs).
Rounding out the action is rising light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton (5-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round showdown against Orlando’s Robert Burwell (9-6, 3 KOs) and super welterweight Evan Holyfield (9-1, 6 KOs), the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, in an eight-round fight taking on Jurmain McDonald (7-6, 3 KOs) in a rematch of their May encounter in which McDonald KO’d Holyfield.
I think is about time for Brandun Lee to star facing better opposition and at 140 there are plenty. Gary Antuanne Russell, Subriel Matias, Alex Saucedo, Arnold Barboza Jr. and some others at this level could put him under test, really an overdue test.
Lipinets and Rau’shee fighting 8 rounders is a bit bizarre, can’t remember the last time a former champ went back to 8 and Rau’shee is fighting a
a guy with 11 losses is a mismatch.
Evan was already exposed but he if can’t crush this guy in the rematch, then career is over