Popular KO artist Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) will take on Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout on August 20 live on Showtime from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The newly added bout will serve as the opener to a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner against former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa.

Additionally, Showtime Sports will offer live streaming coverage of unbeaten heavyweight Lenier Peró (7-0, 4 KOs) battling Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout and undefeated middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) taking on Gilbert Venegas Jr. (11-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round duel via their YouTube channel and Facebook page prior to the start of the televised quadrupleheader.

The off-TV undercard includes former world champions returning to action as Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) faces Carlos Portillo (22-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight, while three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (19-3, 5 KOs) takes on Francisco Portillo (17-11-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight affair. In addition, super lightweight contender Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) competes in an eight-round fight against Fernando Saucedo (63-9-3, 10 KOs).

Rounding out the action is rising light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton (5-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round showdown against Orlando’s Robert Burwell (9-6, 3 KOs) and super welterweight Evan Holyfield (9-1, 6 KOs), the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, in an eight-round fight taking on Jurmain McDonald (7-6, 3 KOs) in a rematch of their May encounter in which McDonald KO’d Holyfield.