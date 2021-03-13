By Boxing Bob Newman

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing earlier this week, of former Fightnews.com® writer Craig Watt.

A native of Manchester, UK, Watt was a lifelong fan of the sweet science and had been a UK correspondent since the early days of Fightnews. After more than 20 successful years in the chemical industry business in his native UK, Watt relocated to Western Australia in 2009, where he founded Chem-Safe Australia.

Watt remained a hardcore fan of the sport “Down Under” as well. His wife Angelique told this writer, “Craig’s love for boxing was unmeasurable. I can’t count the amount of times we had watched boxing fights over the 10 years we had been together. He always told me to please make sure that our boys keep his boxing stuff and showed them his material when he worked for Fightnews.com.”

Craig is survived by his wife Angelique, children Kieran, Connor and Scarlett, his daughter Chelsea and his grandchildren Jordan and Alyssa, sister Angela and mom and dad Linda and Ian Watt.

This writer has fond memories of traveling across the pond to cover the Joe Calzaghe -Jeff Lacy super middleweight unification fight in 2006 with Craig. He couldn’t have been a more proper host, showing me around town, introducing me to anyone who was anyone at the weigh-ins and helping me navigate my way to the massive M.E.N. Arena which hosted the fight.

A true gentleman in and out of the sport of boxing, Craig Watt fought a courageous battle against cancer, succumbing earlier this week at the age of 52. Fightnews.com would like to extend its condolences to the entire Watt family both in the UK and Australia. Rest easy Craig…