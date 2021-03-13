By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Very sensational former K-1 world champ Yoshiki Takei (1-0, 1 KO), 120, impressively made his international-style debut when he dispatched Kazunori Takai (6-8-3, 3 KOs), 120, by dropping him twice to score a quick halt at 1:43 of the first round in a scheduled six on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Everybody said Takei would be a real thing even before his debut, and he, a hard-punching and fast southpaw, thus proved it by showing he was too strong and speedy for his opponent.

The 122-pounder Takei, 24, is highly expected to follow the footstep of “The Monster” Naoya Inoue, his stablemate, and will engage in a regional super-bantam title bout soon.

In the main event, unbeaten IBF#12 junior welter southpaw Andy Hiraoka (17-0, 12 KOs), 143.5, easily halted Fumisuke Kimura (9-7-1, 6 KOs), 142, at 2:15 of the third session in a scheduled eight.

Super-fly prospect, ex-amateur titlist Taku Kuwahara (8-0, 4 KOs), 114.75, displayed his hand speed and fast footwork in winning a unanimous nod (80-72 twice, 78-73) over Yoshio Minato (9-4, 4 KOs), 142, over a lopsided eight.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

Attendance: 750.

