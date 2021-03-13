Former WBC/WBO/IBO title challenger Tommy Karpency (30-7, 19KOs) returned with a dominating first round destruction over 20 fight veteran Mickey Scarborough early Saturday at the Southpaw Boxing & Fitness Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Weighing 177 pounds for the scheduled 10 rounder, Karpency used his superior speed, skill and power to land combinations to the head and body at will before referee Kevin Hope put a halt to the onslaught at 52 seconds into the opening stanza.

“After not fighting in 2020 due to the pandemic, it felt great to get back into the ring. I trained to go 10 rounds and am on weight.” Karpency stated. At 35 years old, the 6’1 southpaw is aiming at a 4th world title shot. “I have stayed in tip-top shape throughout the CoVid pandemic and want to fight the best possible light heavy in my next bout,” added Karpency.

Karpency has faced many light heavyweight world champions and title challengers over his career such as Oleksandr Gvozvdk, Adonis Stevenson, Chad Dawson, Nathan Cleverly, Andrzej Fonfara, Karo Murat, etc.

A winner in 4 of his last 5 fights, Karpency’s only setback over the stretch was a 4th round stoppage in 2019 at the hands of then WBO Super Middleweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Rameriz (40-0, 26 KOs). His biggest win to date was a 10 round victory over former WBC kingpin Chad Dawson on Showtime Championship Boxing over 5 years ago.

In other early action, local Brandon Berry (20-5, 13 KOs) defeated journeyman Agustin Cicero (15-18, 7 KOs) in a scheduled 8 rounder by scores of 79-72 by all 3 judges. Berry was deducted a point by referee Jackie Morrell midway through the contest for shoving. No knockdowns were recorded.

In addition, New England champ, Chris Traietti (29-4, 23 KOs) battered Alfredo Trevino (9-8, 1 KO) in a scheduled cruiserweight bout. After Traietti dropped Trevino three times early, referee Kevin Hope waived of the bout at 2:29 of the first round. Boston Boxing Promotions is promoting the 13 bout, Saturday matinee card.