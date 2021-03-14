Sad to report that legendary middleweight champion “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66. No cause of death was mentioned. Reportedly he was having trouble breathing.

This message was posted on Facebook by his wife:

I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay G. Hagler

Hagler compiled a pro record of 62-3-2 with 52 KOs. He held the middleweight title from 1980 until 1987, losing a disputed split decision to Sugar Ray Leonard. He never fought again after that bout.