By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Middleweight Michael Zerafa (28-4, 17 KOs) ended the career of 45-year-old former world champion Anthony Mundine (48-11, 28 KOs) with a first round demolition on Saturday night at Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia. Zerafa dropped Mundine twice in a one-sided slaughter to claim the vacant WBA Oceania middleweight title.
In an upset, WBA #3, WBC #6, WBO #8, IBF #14 light heavyweight Blake Caparello (30-4-1, 13 KOs) lost a unanimous decision to Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 97-93 across the board.
The dodgy website it was on took my payment even after the fight was on – talk about a rip off
In all fairness, did you expect them not to charge you just because he got thrashed?
If he doesn’t take that as confirmation that it’s time to hang em’ up, then I don’t know what it’ll take. Well done Michael. Time to enjoy your retirement Anthony, everyone’s time comes. No shame in it.