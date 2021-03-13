March 13, 2021
Boxing Results

Zerafa massacres Mundine in one

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Middleweight Michael Zerafa (28-4, 17 KOs) ended the career of 45-year-old former world champion Anthony Mundine (48-11, 28 KOs) with a first round demolition on Saturday night at Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia. Zerafa dropped Mundine twice in a one-sided slaughter to claim the vacant WBA Oceania middleweight title.

In an upset, WBA #3, WBC #6, WBO #8, IBF #14 light heavyweight Blake Caparello (30-4-1, 13 KOs) lost a unanimous decision to Faris Chevalier (12-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 97-93 across the board.

Rungvisai takes aim at Estrada-Chocolatito winner

