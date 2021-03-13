By Thainchai Pisitwuttinan and Damrong Simakajornboon

Photos: Nakornluong Boxing Promotion

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs), the former two-time WBC super flyweight world champion, stopped former WBA minimumweight world champion Kwanthai Sithmorseng in three rounds at Workpoint Stadium, Thailand. Sor Rungvisai dominated Sithmorseng from the first round before dropping him in the third. Sithmorseng refused to continue to the fourth round.

Sor Rungvisai, the mandatory challenger for the WBC super flyweight world title, will be in line to fight the winner of Juan Francisco Estrada and “Chocolatito” Roman Gonzalez later this year. Estrada and Chocolatito will fight to unify WBC and WBA super flyweight titles tonight.

“I prepared very well for this fight, but I did not want to rush it in the early rounds. I wanted to get some rounds in to be prepared for the big fight later this year,” Sor Rungvisai commented after his victory against Sithmorseng.

“It will be a great fight tomorrow between Estrada and Chocolatito. Whoever prepared the best for this fight will win. I want Estrada to win just because we have unfinished business. I want the trilogy and fight him one more time.”

He continued. “All the best tomorrow to both Estrada and Chocolatito. May the best man win. Whoever wins, I will see you later this year.”

He will be watching the Estrada vs Chocolatito fight tomorrow on DAZN, waiting to see who will come out as the winner.

On the undercard, WBC#22 superfly Phongsaphon Panyakum successfully defended his WBC Asia super flyweight title against Karoon Jarupianlerd, the former world title challenger of Naoya Inoue, by 98-92, 97-93, 98-92 unanimous decision.

WBC#6 super bantam “Rock Man” Chainoi Worawut beat two-time former WBO bantamweight world champion Pungluang Sor Singyu by by 97-93, 98-92, 98-92 unanimous decision to defend his WBC Asia super bantamweight title.

Danai Ngiabphukhiaw knocked out Wichet Sengprakhon in round 3 to win the rematch between the two.

–