Fast rising cruiserweight Yamil Alberto Peralta (9-0, 4 KOs) remained unbeaten stopping journeyman Dario German Balmaceda (19-20-2, 13 KOs) at 1:29 in round six on Friday night at the Parque de la Ciudad, Cutral Co, Neuquen, Argentina. Peralta won the vacant Argentina (FAB) cruiserweight title.

In the 10 round co-feature, Damian Alejandro Rojas (14-2, 10 KOs) edged Walter Matias Leiva (5-3-1, 1 KO) by way of an exciting majority decision. Rojas scored a knockdown on Leiva in round four which ended up being the difference in the fight. The pair thrilled the crowd on hand by standing toe to toe for nearly all of the tenth and final round. The official judges scorecards were 95-95 even and 96-93, 95-94 in favor of Rojas.

Rounding out the undercard…

Ezequiel David Nieva UD Andres Raul Panguilef 4 rds lightweights

Axel Emanuel Isla UD 4 Yago Juan Cruz Meliado 4 rds super lightweights

* * *

Argentina Boxing Promotions-Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising