WBA Fedecentro featherweight champion Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round KO over Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (23-2-3, 15 KOs) on Friday night at the White Sands Rehabilitation Center in Plant City, Florida. Contreras aggressively pressed the action in a fight that featured tremendous two-way action. In round ten Contreras dropped Socarras face first with a fierce barrage of punches and the bout was waved off. Time was 2:30. Great fight! Four straight wins for Contreras who has risen out of journeyman status to become must-see TV.
Top Boxing News
