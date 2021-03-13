Former two-time WBC champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) destroyed former WBA minimumweight ruler Kwanthai Sithmorseng (50-8-1, 27 KOs) in a non-title super flyweight fight on Saturday night at Workpoint Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Srisaket simply walked through Sithmorseng for three brutally one-sided rounds, finally battering him to the canvas in round three. Sithmorseng finished the round, but couldn’t continue after the break.

Rungvisai stated afterward, “I hope Estrada wins (against Chocolatito) because we have unfinished business.”

In other action…

WBC #6 super bantamweight “Rock Man” Chainoi Worawut (14-0-1, 12 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over former two-time WBO bantamweight champion Pungluang Sor Singyu (54-9, 36 KOs), who missed weight by five pounds. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 98-92.

WBC Asia super flyweight champion Phongsaphon Panyakum (12-1, 6 KOs) outscored Karoon Jarupainlerd (44-11, 20 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 98-92, 97-93, 98-92.

Flyweight Danai Ngiabphulhiew (8-2, 4 KOs) scored a third round KO over Wichet Sengprakhon (11-10, 6 KOs). Ngiabphulhiew dropped Sengprakhon once in round two and twice in round three to end it. Time was 1:55