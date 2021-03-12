Undefeated WBO European welterweight titleholder Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (13-0, 7 KOs) retained his title with a ten round unanimous decision over Deniz Ilbay (22-3, 10 KOs) on Friday at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England. Crocker floored Ilbay with a body shot to the breadbasket in round three and went on to a spirited 99-90, 97-92, 97-93 win.

Undefeated lightweight Gary Cully (12-0, 6 KOs) scored a spectacular second round KO over Viktor Kotochigov (12-2, 5 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO European lightweight title. Southpaw Cully connected with a straight left that dropped Kotochigov and left him flopping around on the canvas. Time was 2:14.