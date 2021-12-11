December 11, 2021
Boxing News

Teixeira-Kurbanov scrapped moments before fight

Today’s scheduled bout in Ekaterinburg, Russia, between former WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs) and Magomed Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KOs) was canceled about an hour before the fight due to Kurbanov running a fever. Teixeira will return to Brazil for the time being. It’s up in the air whether he will fight another opponent or reschedule the bout with Kurbanov early next year.
Edwards spanks Mama, Butler-Agbeko off
Jalolov scores one punch KO

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >