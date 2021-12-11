Today’s scheduled bout in Ekaterinburg, Russia, between former WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-2, 22 KOs) and Magomed Kurbanov (22-0, 13 KOs) was canceled about an hour before the fight due to Kurbanov running a fever. Teixeira will return to Brazil for the time being. It’s up in the air whether he will fight another opponent or reschedule the bout with Kurbanov early next year.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I wonder if they’re paying Teixeira for going all the way to Russia.