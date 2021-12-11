2020 Olympic super heavyweight champion Bakhodir Jalolov (9-0, 9 KOs) knocked out 201lb Julio Cesar “El Gigante” Calimeno (4-2, 4 KOs) with his first punch on Saturday night at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. A straight left to the chin put Calimeno down for the count 46 seconds into the bout. Afterward, Jalolov proclaimed that he’s ready to fight for the world heavyweight title right now.

Former world title challenger Jono Carroll (21-2-1, 6 KOs) outclassed Aelio Mesquita (20-6-1, 18 KOs) in a second round KO. Mesquita down multiple times. Time 2:27.

Unbeaten lightweight Anthony de Bruijn (11-0-1, 6 KOs) won a six round majority decision over Diego Valtierra (6-5, 2 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 58-56, 59-55.