December 11, 2021
Edwards spanks Mama, Butler-Agbeko off

IBF super flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (17-0, 4 KOs) frustrated and outboxed mandatory challenger Jayson Mama (16-1, 9 KOs) over twelve rounds to take a unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. Mama was never able to catch up with the elusive Edwards, who was credited with a knockdown in round ten. Scores were 117-11-, 118-109, 118-109.

Note: Probellum announced that the WBO Interim bantamweight title fight between Paul Butler and Joseph Agbeko will no longer be taking place on this event. Reportedly Butler didn’t want to fight for the interim belt.

Bivol outpoints Salamov
Teixeria-Kurbanov scrapped moments before fight

  • Especially considering all of the changes they had so late on, it was a pretty good show by Probellum, actually.

