Bivol outpoints Salamov WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) scored another workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision against Umar Salamov (26-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Uralets Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Bivol was in control all the way. Scores were 119-109, 118-109, 118-110. Six straight decision wins for Bivol. Results from Liverpool, England Edwards spanks Mama, Butler-Agbeko off

