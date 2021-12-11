WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) scored another workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision against Umar Salamov (26-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Uralets Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Bivol was in control all the way. Scores were 119-109, 118-109, 118-110. Six straight decision wins for Bivol.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
bivol super easy . boxing 101.
the katie taylor hype pisses me off. women who can fight with a fraction of skill as men beating up on girls who just have a mean brother or two and had to throw a hairbrush at them as training. its anti boxing and anti what any real fan of competition seeks. watching tyson kill mcneely is not sport.
cool thing is this article could have been written this morning because everybody knew the outcome…boxing writer could spend the ENTIRE day in the bar….
We need put Amanda Serrano to see ho is the truly champ
Bivol is good, but boring. Salamov should have fought the very beatable Joe Smith for the WBO, especially with Smith coming off Covid.
Learn to appreciate good boxing and stop
the talk of Bivol being a boring fighter. Bivol
is a very skilled fighter. I think he is the best
light heavyweight around.
Without HBO blowing smoke up my ass, it’s now pretty easy to see Bivol is nothing special.