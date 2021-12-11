Undisputed female welterweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended her WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO crowns against WBA mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova (14-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-92 96-93.
Former European, British and Commonwealth super lightweight champion Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) scored a quick second round KO over Philadelphia’s “Hammerin'” Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) to win the vacant WBA Continental title. Davies knocked Lundy through the ropes in round two to end it. Time was 1:23.
IBF #5, WBA #12 super featherweight Joe ‘The Welsh Wizard’ Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Miko Khatchatryan (13-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 98-92
how sweet to let the home towns team pick a opponent,that did not have a chance to win.if these fights took place in the usa they would of have been booed.
Super fight! Katie Taylor only fights the best. Sharipova also only fights the best. I’m being sarcastic.