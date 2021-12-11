Undisputed female welterweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended her WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO crowns against WBA mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova (14-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 97-92 96-93.

Former European, British and Commonwealth super lightweight champion Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) scored a quick second round KO over Philadelphia’s “Hammerin'” Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) to win the vacant WBA Continental title. Davies knocked Lundy through the ropes in round two to end it. Time was 1:23.

IBF #5, WBA #12 super featherweight Joe ‘The Welsh Wizard’ Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Miko Khatchatryan (13-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 98-92