Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico City this Friday night. The card is headlined by undefeated WBC Latino Lightweight champion Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (14-0, 7 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico vs former WBA world champion Emmanuel “Pollo” Lopez (30-12-1, 14 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico. The 10 round main event will take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium.

Valtierra is just 19 years old but had well over 250 amateur fights. He is ready to show that he is a legitimate prospect and one to watch. He knows that Lopez will enter the fight tonight with a lot of experience as a former world champion having fought tough opposition. Valtierra feels that his time is now and believes that this tough matchup versus Lopez will bring out the best in him in route to a spectacular victory.

When did you start boxing?

I started boxing at 10 years old because I was being bullied at school. My father enrolled me at a boxing gym so that I could learn how to defend myself and also to lose weight.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I began my amateur career at 12 years old. In 4 years as an amateur I won multiple national titles. I had a total of 256 fights and only lost 9.

You are only 19 now. What age did you turn professional?

I turned professional July 18, 2018, and I was 16 years old at the time.

How do you feel your youth will lead to success versus a former world champion who has a lot more professional experience?

Physically I believe I will be able to recover faster during tough times in the fight and I think I am the stronger fighter. I am very hungry to make a name for myself in boxing and this is my opportunity.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he is a former world champion and has a lot of experience. This is a big step up for me but these are the kind of fights I need. These kinds of fights will bring out the best in me.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

There is no doubt that I like to fight toe-to-toe with an opponent who is willing to do the same.

What does it mean to you personally to be in a Telemundo main event?

It is very important to me. I want to be known. A breakout performance on the network will help my name grow in the sport.