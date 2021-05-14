Multiple former world champion Jorge Linares is motivated to prove that he is still one of the best lightweights today. Linares will challenge WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on May 29 on a card that will be broadcast by DAZN from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Jorge, who is training at the Teiken Boxing Gym, the most famous boxing gym in Japan since 1926, reports in excellent shape and training for this important commitment.

“This is my time to show the world that I still have so much more to give at 135 pounds,” said Linares. “Devin Haney is a talented and fast young man. But when I was his age, I had already a world championship by snatching the featherweight title from a great champion Oscar Larios. Now I have much more experience and I feel stronger and better than ever.”