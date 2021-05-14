By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I just have to win, there’s no other option for me,” said Yuri Kashinsky/Russia (20-1, 18 KO) #4 IBF, #4 WBA cruiserweight before tonight’s (Polsat Boxing Night 10, Warszawa, Poland) high stakes cruiserweight IBF eliminator against #3 WBC Michał Cieślak/Poland (20-1, 14 KO).

“Kashinsky is a very good fighter, but also just another step for me to be back fighting for the world title. This is my biggest motivation,” said Cieślak, who lost only once, after a hard-fought battle in Kinshasa against current WBC champ Ilunga Makabu.

