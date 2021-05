Telemundo Weights from Mexico City Jair Valtierra 134 vs. Emmanuel Lopez 135

(WBC Latino lightweight title) Mario Andrade 113 vs. Giovanni Garcia Barragan 112

Jonathan Alexis Ramirez 128 vs. Jose Guadalupe Carrillo 129

Axi Rai Miranda Solis 135 vs. Jesus Gael Tampa 132

Edgar Reyes Gutierrez 154 vs. Ulises Rangel BaƱales 153

Ramon Beltran 134 vs. Randy Leon 134

Saul Pulido 131 vs. Alejandro Guillermo Serrano 134 Venue: Blackberry Auditorium

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Nery-Figueroa Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.