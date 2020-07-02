Since last year, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor were scheduled to face off in a mega bout, but changes in logistics, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and constant wavering in the purse keep delaying the fight.

“In March, we received $10,000 to be used for training expenses for the Taylor fight, which was previously scheduled for May 2nd. With that money we hired a new trainer to help us in the technical aspects, hired sparring partners so we knew we wouldn’t miss out on any sessions. We also hired a nutritionist to make sure we maintained the weight up while training hard because 135 lbs isn’t Amanda’s natural weight while training hard she goes way under. Our new assistant trainer Gary Starks Sr. is out of Staten Island and those trips require a $19 daily tolls,” Serrano’s manager Jordan Maldonado said.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we were notified by our promoter Lou DiBella that Eddie Hearn wants that 10k back by tomorrow Friday at 5pm. He seems not to care we trained not only from March til May but also for his rescheduled date of July 4th. Another date where he canceled without an accurate explanation.

“Now because we didn’t accept his offer after the July cancellation of taking a purse deduction & a change of venue to literally fight in his Backyard at one of his homes, he’s being disrespectful & vindictive.”

Amanda Serrano added, “I’ve lost two lucrative opportunities to fight in an MMA match and another to participate in the Exatlón competition waiting for Katie Taylor. The first dates were postponed because of issues on their side, not ours, and now I’m to blame? Signing with Matchroom Boxing has been stagnant to my career because I debuted with them in January 2019, made history, and I didn’t fight again until September. We just ask for respect and transparency. Their organizers say that the fight will be the biggest in women’s boxing, but their actions show the opposite.

“He sent a cease and desist letter to Telemundo which were to air the show Exatlón stopping me from competing and making money and turns around to ask for a refund of spent money I used to train for canceled fight dates.

“I’ve read from many that Mr. Hearn was a horrible person. Now I know first hand he’s actually worse than that. I’m a firm believer in God and know he doesn’t like ugly. To my Island and my fans I Love you and promise just like our island is resilient and so am I. We will Be back.”